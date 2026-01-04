KI logo
War

Ukraine prepared to continue fighting if diplomacy with Russia fails, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with press during briefing on Jan. 3, 2026 in Kyiv. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Oboz.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine is preparing for both the possibility of a peace deal and the need to continue defending the country against Russia's full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 4, saying Kyiv is ready for "both options."

The president's comments come as Ukraine and its allies continue working on a draft peace plan as part of U.S.-brokered efforts to end Russia's war. European national security advisors convened in Kyiv on Jan. 3 for the latest round of talks.

Ukraine is preparing for another round of diplomacy in the coming week that will include "meetings in Europe," Zelensky said in his evening address. While Ukraine is willing to engage in continued diplomacy, the country is ready for alternatives.

"Ukraine will prepare for both options for further development. Diplomacy, which we provide, or further active defense — if the pressure of our partners on Russia proves insufficient," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine seeks peace, but Ukraine will not surrender its strength to anyone."

Zelensky's remarks come a week after his last meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The leaders discussed a draft agreement outlining security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as a 20-point plan for ending the war. The original U.S.-proposed 28-point plan had effectively pressured Kyiv to capitulate, reinforcing Russia's maximalist demands.

The talks did not produce a breakthrough.

The Kremlin has shown little interest in accepting a compromise and has doubled down on propaganda campaigns in an apparent attempt to undermine the U.S.-led peace negotiations. Moscow claimed that a Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence on Dec. 29. Both Ukraine and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency denied the allegation.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service also warned on Jan. 2 that Russia may be preparing "a large-scale provocation with human casualties" as part of its efforts to disrupt the U.S.-mediated peace talks.

Zelensky's comments on Ukraine's future also come on the heels of several major shakeups in the government. At the start of 2026, Zelensky appointed former military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov to lead the Presidential Office. He also tapped Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's next defense minister.

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Sunday, January 4
