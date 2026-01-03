KI logo
European national security advisors arrive in Kyiv, Coalition of the Willing talks to be held later in the day

by Kateryna Hodunova
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's top envoy to U.S.-led peace talks and head of the National Defense and Security Council, greets European partners at a train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 3, 2026. (Rustem Umerov / Telegram)

European national security advisors arrived in Kyiv early on Jan. 3 to take part in a high-level meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

The visit follows a Dec. 30 statement by President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he announced a number of meetings set for early January, among them an advisor-level meeting in Kyiv and a leader-level gathering in France.

"A busy working day lies ahead: security and economic issues, work on framework documents, coordination of further steps with partners," National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said.

Umerov said representatives from Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, as well as NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, will take part in the meetings.

The meetings come as Kyiv and its partners continue work on a draft peace plan aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Dec. 28, Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The leaders discussed a draft agreement outlining security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as a 20-point plan for ending the war. The original U.S.-proposed 28-point plan had effectively pressured Kyiv to capitulate, reinforcing Russia's maximalist demands.

During a joint press conference with Zelensky on Dec. 28, Trump said the peace talks were in their "final stages," without providing further details.

The meetings did not produce a breakthrough. After his conversation with Trump, Zelensky held a joint call with European leaders. Trump, in turn, also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

