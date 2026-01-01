Putin's New Year speech lauds Russia's war, makes no mention of peace in Ukraine

Marking the fifth wartime New Year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin used his December 31 speech to reaffirm wartime unity and a readiness to continue fighting, while making no mention of a possible peace.

Putin's speech avoided any mention of Ukraine, peace talks, or plans to bring the war to an end in 2026.

The address lasted 3 minutes and 20 seconds, in line with most pre-war addresses. Although the speech avoided direct references to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin praised Russian soldiers fighting in the so-called "special military operation," emphasizing their sacrifice and role in defending the nation.

"We seek to bring joy and warmth to those in need of care and attention — and, of course, to support our heroes, the participants of the special military operation, with both words and deeds. You have taken on the responsibility of fighting for your homeland, for truth and justice. I assure you, millions of people across Russia are with you on this New Year's night," he said.

Putin's 2026 address contrasts sharply with his record-long speech in 2022, which ran nearly 9 minutes and was delivered from the Southern Military District command post, surrounded by soldiers. At that time, he framed the war as a defensive response to Western hostility.

"This year, we were subjected to a sanctions war, but we strengthened our economic sovereignty. Our struggle serves as an inspiration to other nations," Putin said in his 2022 speech.

The 2026 speech reflects an ongoing Kremlin strategy — normalizing the war by embedding it within broader narratives of patriotism and historical mission.

"All that we envision — our hopes and plans — will certainly come true. Of course, each of us has our own — personal, special, and unique in their own way. But they are inseparable from the fate of our Motherland and from the sincere desire to serve it. After all, we are the people of Russia, together. The work, success, and achievements of each of us compose new chapters in its thousand-year history," he said.

At the same time, Putin said nothing about the human or social cost of the war for Russia. Yet 2026 begins with significant shifts — just days before the New Year, Putin signed decrees introducing year-round conscription and authorizing the use of reservists to guard critical infrastructure, further entrenching the war into Russian daily life.