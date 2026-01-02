Russia may be preparing 'large-scale provocation with human casualties,' Ukraine's intelligence warns

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service warned on Jan. 2 that Russia may be preparing "a large-scale provocation with human casualties" as part of its efforts to disrupt the U.S.-mediated peace talks.

The Foreign Intelligence Service said that it predicts with "high probability" that Russian special services may be planning armed provocation, expected to take place on the eve or on the day of Christmas according to the Julian calendar, Jan. 7. The potential provocation may happen at a religious building or other sites of high symbolic significance, either in Russia or in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, it added.

Moscow has recently been spreading disinformation in an apparent attempt to undermine the U.S.-led peace negotiations. Russia claimed that a Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence on Dec. 29. Both Ukraine and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency denied that such an attempted attack had occurred.

The Foreign Intelligence Service claimed that Moscow is expected to try to falsify evidence of Ukraine's involvement by leaving fragments of Western-made strike drones at the site of the provocation.

"Exploiting fear and committing terrorist acts with human casualties under a 'foreign flag' is entirely consistent with the modus operandi of the Russian special services," the Foreign Intelligence Service said in a Telegram post.

The Foreign Intelligence Service has not provided evidence to back its claim. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the alleged Russian planning of provocation.