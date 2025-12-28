Zelensky set to meet Trump in Florida to discuss peace proposal to end Russia's war (LIVE)

President Volodymyr Zelensky will met U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Dec. 28, as the two leaders are expected to discuss the latest peace efforts to end Russia's nearly four-year full-scale war in Ukraine.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. EST (8 p.m. Kyiv time) on Dec. 28, and will take place at Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

A member of the Ukrainian delegation told the Kyiv Independent that they don't know how the meeting will unfold and are ready for "all scenarios."

Zelensky is accompanied by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Andrii Hnatov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Oleksandr Bevz, President's Office non-staff advisor.

Kyslytsya posted on X that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived in Palm Beach for the meeting with Trump. “Good evening, Florida,” the caption reads.

In Zelensky's Dec. 26 comments to reporters, the president said that Ukraine and the U.S. plan to discuss security guarantees, economic cooperation, as well as "all issues on which there are disagreements," including Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, at the meeting in Florida.

Zelensky also said that the 20-point plan is 90% complete, and he views the meeting with Trump as an opportunity to ensure that everything is 100% ready.

"It is not easy, and no one is saying that it will be 100% ready right away. Nevertheless, we must use every meeting and every conversation to bring us closer to the desired result," he said.

Zelensky on Dec. 23 unveiled a draft of the revised peace plan to end Russia's full-scale war. The initial 28-point plan, which effectively pushed Ukraine toward capitulation, has been reworked into a 20-point framework.

In addition, a three-party security guarantee draft between Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe has been developed, as well as a bilateral security guarantee agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. Another document between Kyiv and Washington is focused on economic cooperation and was described as the "roadmap for Ukraine’s prosperity."

In his remarks to reporters on Dec. 26, Zelensky said it's important to find an opportunity to hold talks not only with the U.S., but also with Russia and European countries.

"Of course, the 20-point agreement cannot be signed without Russia and without the Europeans."

Before meeting Trump, Zelensky had a stopover in Canada to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and hold an online meeting with European and NATO leaders. During the visit, Carney announced additional economic aid to Ukraine amounting to $1.8 billion.

"A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky wrote on X on Dec. 26, announcing his upcoming meeting with Trump amid a push for peace talks over the last two months.

The meeting comes a day after Russia’s devastating strikes, which injured dozens, and killed at least one. Russia launched nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles overnight on Dec. 26-27, largely targeting Kyiv’s energy and civilian infrastructure.

"Russian representatives are having long conversations, but in reality, the Kinzhals (missiles) and Shaheds (drones) are speaking for them. This is the real attitude of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his entourage. They do not want to end the war," Zelensky said in a statement shared on his Telegram channel.