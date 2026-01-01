CIA rejects Putin's claim of Ukrainian attack on his residence, CNN reports

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has assessed that Ukraine did not target a residence used by Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming Kyiv's immediate denial and undercutting claims made by the Kremlin on Dec. 29, U.S. officials told CNN on Jan. 1.

The assessment was reportedly delivered to Donald Trump by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Russia had publicly accused Ukraine of launching 91 drones toward a residence used by Vladimir Putin — a claim Putin personally relayed to Trump in a phone call. Trump initially said he was "very angry" over the reported incident, but later adopted a more skeptical tone.

According to CNN, Trump shared a New York Post editorial on Dec. 31, titled "Putin 'attack' bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace," questioning the credibility of Russia's claim.

The allegation surfaced as Ukraine and the United States were coordinating an updated peace framework, a timing that Kyiv called deliberate.

On the same day the claim emerged, President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia's accusation, calling it "another lie" and warning that Russia was "looking for a pretext" for new attacks on Ukraine.

The warning was followed by renewed Russian strikes days later. Overnight on Jan. 1, Russia launched an overnight drone attack that continued into the morning, killing at least two civilians and injuring 16 others.

As of midday, monitoring groups said a cruise missile was launched toward Poltava Oblast.

Russia also carried out mass drone attacks on Odesa and Volyn oblasts — the latter bordering Poland and Belarus — damaging energy and critical infrastructure and leaving "a significant number of consumers without power" on New Year's night, according to the Energy Ministry.