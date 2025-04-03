Ukraine informs US about Russia's energy ceasefire violations, Ukrainian official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has provided the U.S. with evidence of Russian violations of the energy ceasefire, Presidential Office Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa said on April 3, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported.

Palisa clarified that Ukraine had not provided Washington with a list of specific infrastructure targets that would constitute a ceasefire breach if attacked by Russia.

"Under no circumstances are the coordinates or complete lists of critical infrastructure facilities given to anyone," he said.

Kyiv had agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah on March 11, but Russia refused unless it included conditions restricting Ukraine's military capabilities, such as halting foreign military aid.

Instead, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. reached a partial ceasefire agreement covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Just two days later, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of striking Kherson's energy infrastructure, calling for a response from Washington.

Moscow denied the accusation, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisting that Russia had adhered to the agreement but "reserves the right" to abandon it if Ukraine violates the terms.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast, a claim that Kyiv dismissed as an attempt to justify further strikes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 1 that Moscow had sent a list of alleged Ukrainian ceasefire violations to the U.S., the U.N., and OSCE.

His remarks followed Zelensky's March 28 order instructing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to provide the U.S. with proof of Russian ceasefire violations.

Washington has not yet publicly responded to the claims.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's power grid since launching its full-scale invasion, while Ukraine has used long-range drones to strike Russian oil and gas facilities.