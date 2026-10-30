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Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over deadly Russian attacks on Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk

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by Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over deadly Russian attacks on Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk
Press Encounter by Ambassador Andrii Melnyk of Ukraine at the UN Headquarters. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Ukraine is calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following deadly Russian attacks on Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andrii Melnyk said on Oct. 30.

"Following Russia’s latest barbaric atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, where Russian missiles deliberately slaughtered 20 Ukrainians, wounded dozens more, we are convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Kick Russia out" Melnyk wrote on X.

Russian forces struck a platform at Dnipro railway station on the morning of Oct. 29, killing at least 15 people and injuring 14 others. A passenger train was preparing to depart for Zaporizhzhia when the station was hit by a Russian jet-powered drone.

Later that day, Russian forces struck central Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, killing two 15-year-old girls and injuring at least 25 others, including four children.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Russian drones hit an apartment building in a residential area, killing three people and injuring 32 others, including six children.

At least 27 people were killed and 128 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, according to local authorities.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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