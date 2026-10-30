Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 27, injure 127 over past day as 'horrific attack' strikes Dnipro train station

At least 27 people were killed and 127 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, with a daytime drone strike on Dnipro's train station accounting for the highest number of casualties, local authorities said.

A Russian attack struck a platform at Dnipro railway station on the morning of Oct. 29, killing at least 15 people and injuring at least 14 others, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

A passenger train was preparing to depart for Zaporizhzhia when the station was struck by a Russian jet-powered drone, Ukrainian Railways wrote on social media. According to Ukraine's Air Force, Dnipro was targeted by four Russian jet-powered drones at around 11 a.m., three of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses before reaching their targets.

"A horrific Russian attack on Dnipro train station," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media in response to the attack. "The Russians used a drone to attack a platform where a regular commuter train and a regular passenger train were standing."

International leaders reacted throughout the day, condemning the attacks against the backdrop of reported progress in peace negotiations.

Later in the day, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that a Russian drone struck the dormitory of a vocational school in Dnipro, setting the entire fifth floor on fire. There were no injuries, Filatov said, as the students had managed to reach the shelter before the strike.

Throughout the day, Russian attacks across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured four more people, including a 15-year-old girl, Hanzha said in an evening statement on Oct.29.

Following the Russian attacks overnight, about 350,000 people in the oblast were left without electricity, Hanzha said in the early morning.

Beyond strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia launched ballistic missiles, four guided aerial missiles, and 113 Shahed-type drones, including 83 jet-powered drones, against Ukraine overnight on Oct. 30, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The main targets of the attack were in Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or suppressed three of the guided missiles and 96 Russian Shahed-type drones, including 71 jet-powered drones, across 17 locations, the Air Force said.

The Air Force did not specify how many Russian ballistic missiles were launched or how many were intercepted.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces struck central Chernihiv in northern Ukraine around noon on Oct. 29 with Banderol cruise missiles, killing two 15-year-old girls, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The attack injured 25 other people, including four children, Chaus said. The youngest child is 10 months old, while the others include a 10-year-old girl and boys aged 16 and 17, he added. Eight people remain hospitalized.

Oct. 30 has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv.

In the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, at least three people were killed and 32 injured, including six children, after Russian drones struck an apartment building in a residential area, regional governor Vitalii Diakivnych said.

Oct. 30 has been declared a day of mourning in Poltava Oblast.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 23 others, including a child, over the past day, the local authorities said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day injured five people, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks over the past day killed four people and injured 21 others in Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Four people were killed and 12 others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Izium, while six people were injured in Lozova. Three more people were injured in separate attacks in the city of Kharkiv, the village of Shevchenkove, and the village of Zatyshshia.

Russian forces attacked the oblast using FPV drones, other types of drones, glide bombs, and missiles, Syniehubov added.

In southern Kherson Oblast, a localized ceasefire aimed at allowing the evacuation of people from Russian-occupied Oleshky remains in effect. Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that one person was injured by the explosion of a Russian mine. No shelling or strikes targeting civilian or critical infrastructure were recorded over the past day, he said.

In Kyiv, Russian ballistic missile and drone attacks overnight killed one person and injured another, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. In the Dniprovskyi District, a residential building was damaged in the attack, while a fire broke out at a non-residential building in the Darnytskyi District.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day injured one person, according to the regional military administration. Russian forces attacked nine communities in the oblast using artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other drones, and glide bombs.