Russian drones flew a combined distance nearly equal to half the Earth's circumference over Kyiv from August to October, Ukrainian investigative outlet Texty reported on Nov. 18.

The increase comes amid Russia's intensifying long-range drone campaign against Ukrainian rear-cities, as the front line has largely remained static.

Moscow's growing use of jet-powered drones, which are faster and harder to intercept as they changed flight patterns, has also allowed more drones to penetrate Kyiv's air defenses and fly over the capital.

More than 630 Russian drones were detected over Kyiv between Aug. 1 and Oct. 20, twice the number recorded during the same period last year, according to Texty.



Russian drones flew a combined distance of more than 19,000 kilometers (about 11,800 miles) over Kyiv, more than four times the 4,300 kilometers (about 2,670 miles) recorded during the same period in 2025, according to the analysis.



Individual drone flight paths over Kyiv also grew longer. The average distance flown by a drone over the city increased from 17 kilometers (about 10.6 miles) in 2025 to 30.5 kilometers (about 19 miles) this year, the analysis found.

The Texty analysis was based on flight paths reconstructed from reports by monitoring channels. It counted only the portions of drone routes within Kyiv's city limits, excluding the distance covered outside the capital.



Ukraine is racing to develop faster interceptor drones and adapt its electronic warfare systems to counter Russia's expanding fleet of jet-powered Shaheds.



In October, Andrii Hrytseniuk, then-head of Brave1, Ukraine's government-backed defense innovation initiative, told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine had ordered more than 1,000 new interceptors, while 22 teams were working on high-speed models, some powered by miniature jet engines.