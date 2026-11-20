Russian attacks killed 12 people and injured 82 others across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia hit three bridges in Kyiv, local authorities reported on Nov. 19-20.

Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Shenzhen on Nov. 19 and adopted a four-point "Declaration Toward Peace" that contained no peace deal or specific provisions addressing the wars in Ukraine or Iran, Russian forces launched a mass attack on Ukraine.

Overnight on Nov. 20, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 404 drones, as well as Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles. Ukraine's Air Force did not disclose the total number of the latter missiles.

By 10:30 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted or suppressed 462 weapons, including three Iskander-M/S-400 or Zircon missiles, 79 cruise missiles and 380 drones, 102 of them jet-powered, according to the Air Force.

Russian strikes hit 23 locations, while debris from intercepted targets was recorded at 10 locations, the Air Force said.

Russia's overnight attack on Nov. 20 also targeted Ukraine's energy sector, striking power plants and electricity transmission and distribution substations, the Energy Ministry said.

Nuclear power plants were also forced to reduce their generation capacity during the attack. A gradual return to normal operations will depend on repairs to damaged power grids, the ministry added.

As of the morning of Nov. 20, the attack had left some consumers without electricity in Kyiv and Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Emergency power outages were also introduced to stabilize the energy system in Kyiv and Lviv, Zakarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

In Kyiv, the hours-long Russian missile and drone attack killed at least six people and injured around 15 others, while disrupting electricity, heating and water supplies, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

The attack also damaged three bridges, disrupting traffic between the eastern and western banks of the Dnipro River.

In the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, which borders the capital to the northwest, two people were injured, the local authorities reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district on Nov. 19, while five others were injured in morning drone strikes on the Kamianske District on Nov. 20, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Sloviansk with a KAB-250 guided bomb and an FPV drone, killing one person and injuring five others. In a separate strike on the village of Ocheretyne, another person was injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.



In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and five other settlements, killing one person and injuring 30 people, including three children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.



In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted Kherson and 37 settlements, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.



In Lviv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 10 others in the regional capital, Lviv, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported. The deadliest strike hit a railway station, killing two people and injuring seven others.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian attack injured a 57-year-old man, acting regional Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said.



In Poltava Oblast, Russia struck houses on Nov. 19, injuring six people, the local authorities said.



In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out over 30 attacks on 15 settlements over the past day, injuring an 82-year-old man, the local military administration said.



In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person, Governor Nataliia Zabolotna said.



In Zaporizhzhia Olbast, Russia attacked a tram on Nov. 20, injuring one person, local authorities reported. A day earlier, one person was killed in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia District.



In Zhytomyr Oblast, a Russian attack injured one person, the local authorities said.