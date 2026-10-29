Breaking: Russia strikes train at Dnipro station with jet-powered drone, at least 13 dead

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

Russian forces struck a train standing on the platform at Dnipro railway station on the morning of Oct. 29, killing at least 13 people and wounding at least five more, authorities said.

The passenger train was preparing to depart for Zaporizhzhia when the station was attacked by a Russian jet-powered drone, Ukrainian Railways wrote on social media.

Despite the air raid alert and announcements of a heightened threat, people remained on the platform, Ukrainian Railways added.

At 11:29 a.m., Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported that medics were already at the scene of the attack, providing first aid.

A photo showing the aftermath of a deadly Russian drone attack on the railway station of Dnipro, Ukraine on Oct. 29, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

"A horrific Russian attack on Dnipro train station," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media in response to the attack, "the Russians used a drone to attack a platform where a regular commuter train and a regular passenger train were standing."

"How many such terrorist attacks has Russia carried out on our people after lifting sanctions on some Russian oligarchs and energy companies instead of de-escalating."

The attack on Dnipro is just the latest in Russia's escalating campaign to strike Ukraine's railway infrastructure, including the targeting of passenger trains themselves.

Russia's recent targeting of Ukrainian Railways facilities — facilitiated by the use of jet-powered drones — have led to strict new rules in the event of air raid alerts, with passengers often evacuated in the middle of the countryside for hours until the all-clear is sounded.

The threat warnings also affect trains waiting at stations, where passengers are likewise told to exit the trains, though the accumulation of people waiting for their train to leave and the reluctance of some to go to a shelter often creates new safety risks.