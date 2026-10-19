Ukraine brings home 23 children from Russian occupation

Ukraine has brought home 23 more children from Russian-occupied territory over the past week, the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA announced on Oct. 19.

The rescued children are now receiving psychological support and assistance in restoring their Ukrainian documents, Bring Kids Back UA said.

Among the children returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory is 9-year-old Stefan, who was forced to undergo military training at a school under Russian occupation, including instruction in handling grenades and firearms, the statement said.

Another child returned to Ukraine was 13-year-old Polina, who survived a Russian combat drone strike near her home and was later afraid to go outside, the statement said.

Russian troops also raided her home and destroyed communication devices to limit access to information, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

As of September 2026, Ukraine's Justice Ministry has officially confirmed 20,610 cases of deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.



Ukrainian human rights groups estimate that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children are under Russian control, including those who have been deported or forcibly transferred and those who remain in occupied territories and are at risk of deportation.



Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.



In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.