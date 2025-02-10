Trump's team to visit Ukraine this week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's team are visiting Ukraine this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 10 during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky announced on Feb. 4 that the Ukrainian government was "finalizing details" for the first visit of a U.S. delegation to Ukraine since Trump's return to the White House. Yet the president did not specify who exactly would be part of the delegation.

"There will be some (high-profile) people from President Trump's team here in Ukraine this week, even before the Munich Security Conference. Then there will be the conference, and I will have several meetings there, including with the U.S. Vice President (J.D. Vance)," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that it is necessary to focus on joint work between the Ukrainian and U.S. teams.

"Of course, there may be different opinions, but (there must be) a common vision of the main things: how to stop (Vladimir) Putin and how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Presidential Office also said previously that Ukraine is preparing to host Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in February.

According to sources in Ukraine's President's Office, cited by RBC-Ukraine, Kellogg will visit Ukraine on Feb. 20 after the Munich Security Conference.

On Feb. 7, the U.S. president revealed he aims to meet Zelensky in Washington the following week. He also recently said that the U.S. wants access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for aid. Zelensky has responded that Kyiv is open to mining deals with partners.

Trump has also allegedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war. The U.S. president told the New York Post he had a concrete plan to end the war, adding, "I hope it's fast. Every day, people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing."