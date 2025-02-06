US won't present plan to end Russia's war at Munich Security Conference, Kellogg says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington will not present a plan to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference next week, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said on Feb. 6.

Speaking to Newsmax TV, Kellogg denied media reports that he would introduce such a plan at the conference, scheduled for Feb. 14-16.

Kellogg said the plan would be presented by U.S. President Donald Trump but did not specify a timeline.

"We are going to lead it up to him to help him out, get it to a point where he delivers that, but that is not going to happen next week at all," Kellogg said.

"We are going to have great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment and bring back what we found out to the President of the United States and then go from there."

Kellogg, a retired general tasked with advancing Trump's strategy on the Russia-Ukraine war, has described a "near-term" resolution as being within 100 days of the inauguration, calling it his personal and professional goal to help Trump broker a solution within that timeframe.

Speaking to Fox News on Feb. 1, Kellogg claimed Trump has a "reliable plan" to end the war, which would involve "pressuring not only Moscow but also Kyiv" while offering incentives to both sides.

Trump's special envoy is also expected to visit Ukraine later this month for talks with Ukrainian officials.