News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Russia, War, Keith Kellogg, Munich Security Conference
US won't present plan to end Russia's war at Munich Security Conference, Kellogg says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2025 6:46 PM 2 min read
U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, United States, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington will not present a plan to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference next week, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said on Feb. 6.

Speaking to Newsmax TV, Kellogg denied media reports that he would introduce such a plan at the conference, scheduled for Feb. 14-16.

Kellogg said the plan would be presented by U.S. President Donald Trump but did not specify a timeline.

"We are going to lead it up to him to help him out, get it to a point where he delivers that, but that is not going to happen next week at all," Kellogg said.

"We are going to have great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment and bring back what we found out to the President of the United States and then go from there."

Kellogg, a retired general tasked with advancing Trump's strategy on the Russia-Ukraine war, has described a "near-term" resolution as being within 100 days of the inauguration, calling it his personal and professional goal to help Trump broker a solution within that timeframe.

Speaking to Fox News on Feb. 1, Kellogg claimed Trump has a "reliable plan" to end the war, which would involve "pressuring not only Moscow but also Kyiv" while offering incentives to both sides.

Trump's special envoy is also expected to visit Ukraine later this month for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Trump wants Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’ — What critical minerals does it actually have?
President Donald Trump came out on Feb. 3 saying he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” “We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
