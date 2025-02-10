Skip to content
News Feed, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Munich Security Conference, Germany, United States, Ukraine
Zelensky, Vance to meet at Munich Security Conference, CBS News reports

by Martin Fornusek February 10, 2025 8:39 AM 2 min read
Then-Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on Oct. 1, 2024, in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to meet during the Munich Security Conference later this week, CBS News reported on Feb. 9, citing undisclosed sources.

The news comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a quick resolution of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine that nears its three-year mark.

The U.S. delegation to the top European security conference, taking place between Feb. 14 and 16, will also include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Though the details of the expected Vance-Zelensky meeting have not been disclosed, Kellogg previously said that U.S. officials would talk in Munich about Trump's "goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine."

The retired general later denied media reports that he was planning to unveil Trump's strategy for ending the war during the event.

On Feb. 7, the U.S. president revealed he aims to meet Zelensky in Washington the following week. He also recently said that the U.S. wants access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for aid. Zelensky has responded that Kyiv is open to mining deals with partners.

Trump has also allegedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war. The U.S. president told the New York Post he had a concrete plan to end the war, adding, "I hope it’s fast. Every day, people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing."

‘We need to recoup those costs’ — Mike Waltz on future of US aid to Ukraine
U.S. aid to Kyiv “is going to be a partnership with the Ukrainians in terms of their rare earths, their natural resources, and their oil and gas, and also buying ours,” Trump’s national security adviser said on Feb. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

8:05 PM

Explosion on oil tanker at Russian port prompts investigation.

The tanker, built in 2023 and sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, had arrived at Ust-Luga on Feb. 6, according to ship-tracking data from Vesselfinder. Russia’s Baza Telegram channel reported that the vessel was carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.
