Russian lawmaker raises alarm about economy, calls for end to war in Ukraine

A Russian lawmaker issued a rare public warning that Russia's economy cannot sustain a prolonged war in Ukraine, arguing that soaring military spending is fuelling inflation and undermining social investment, in an interview to Russian Media on May 19.

Renat Suleimanov, a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party (KPRF), said in an interview with Russian outlet Kontinent Sibir that Russia needs the "swiftest possible end" to what Moscow calls its "special military operation," the Kremlin's term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's economy will not withstand a prolonged continuation" of the war, Suleimanov said.

The lawmaker made the comments when asked how the collapse of peace negotiations with Ukraine could affect Russia's federal budget.

According to Suleimanov, defense and security spending now accounts for around 40% of Russia’s federal budget, contributing to inflation while reducing social spending and investment.

"Military-sector goods have no consumer value," he said.

"At the same time, adopting a budget with reduced military spending is not the most difficult thing. But what will happen to the people employed in the defense industry? To those currently under arms? A million people will return to civilian life. Where are the jobs, decent salaries, and social adaptation?"

Russian independent outlet Agentstvo described Suleimanov's comments as likely the first statement of this kind made publicly by a sitting State Duma deputy.

According to Russia's approved 2026 federal budget, military spending will total 12.93 trillion rubles ($141 billion), rising to 16.84 trillion rubles ($184 billion) when broader security and law enforcement expenditures are included. That is roughly one and a half times higher than Russia's total social spending.

Suleimanov, 61, represents Novosibirsk Oblast in the State Duma. He has previously publicly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was placed under sanctions by the EU, U.S., and U.K.

The interview was published ahead of upcoming State Duma elections, with Suleimanov describing the Communist Party as "the only real opposition in the country."