Trump claims 'progress' on ending Russia-Ukraine war, confirms contact with Putin

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 10, 2025 11:16 AM 2 min read
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 9 that the United States had made progress in talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine but declined to disclose details about his communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that he and Putin had been in contact. Asked whether the conversations occurred before or after his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump said: "I've had it. Let's just say I've had it.  And I expect to have many more conversations."

The president also noted the U.S. was in contact with both Russia and Ukraine.

"If we are talking, I don't want to tell you about the conversations. I do believe we're making progress."

Trump first revealed he had spoken to Putin during an interview with the New York Post on Feb. 8 without revealing specifics of their talk, adding only that the Russian leader "does care" about the deaths on the battlefield.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has pushed for a swift resolution to the war, aiming to reach a deal within the first 100 days. On Feb. 7, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated the administration's aim to end the war "as quickly as possible."

Trump announced on Feb. 7 that he might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington in the coming days and expressed interest in a meeting with Putin "very quickly."

Washington and Kyiv are reportedly discussing Ukraine's underground rare earths and "other things," though the U.S. president did not specify further. Trump has previously suggested that Ukraine could provide rare earth minerals in exchange for U.S. aid, a proposal Kyiv has been open to discussing.

Zelensky, Vance to meet at Munich Security Conference, CBS News reports
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to meet during the Munich Security Conference later this week, CBS News reported on Feb. 9, citing undisclosed sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
8:05 PM

Explosion on oil tanker at Russian port prompts investigation.

The tanker, built in 2023 and sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, had arrived at Ust-Luga on Feb. 6, according to ship-tracking data from Vesselfinder. Russia’s Baza Telegram channel reported that the vessel was carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.
