Trump claims 'progress' on ending Russia-Ukraine war, confirms contact with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 9 that the United States had made progress in talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine but declined to disclose details about his communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that he and Putin had been in contact. Asked whether the conversations occurred before or after his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump said: "I've had it. Let's just say I've had it. And I expect to have many more conversations."

The president also noted the U.S. was in contact with both Russia and Ukraine.

"If we are talking, I don't want to tell you about the conversations. I do believe we're making progress."

Trump first revealed he had spoken to Putin during an interview with the New York Post on Feb. 8 without revealing specifics of their talk, adding only that the Russian leader "does care" about the deaths on the battlefield.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has pushed for a swift resolution to the war, aiming to reach a deal within the first 100 days. On Feb. 7, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated the administration's aim to end the war "as quickly as possible."

Trump announced on Feb. 7 that he might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington in the coming days and expressed interest in a meeting with Putin "very quickly."

Washington and Kyiv are reportedly discussing Ukraine's underground rare earths and "other things," though the U.S. president did not specify further. Trump has previously suggested that Ukraine could provide rare earth minerals in exchange for U.S. aid, a proposal Kyiv has been open to discussing.