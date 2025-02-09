Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine but declined to say how many times they had spoken, the New York Post reported on Feb. 8.

Trump also claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been president in 2022. He told the New York Post, which interviewed him aboard Air Force One, that he "always had a good relationship" with Putin.

Trump said he had a concrete plan to end the war, adding, "I hope it’s fast. Every day, people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing." He also said he believes Putin "does care" about the deaths on the battlefield.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm or deny whether Trump had spoken with Putin.

Since taking office in January, Trump and his administration have emphasized their desire for a swift resolution to the war.

On Feb. 7, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said they hoped to end the war "as quickly as possible." The administration had previously set a goal of reaching a resolution within the first 100 days of Trump's inauguration.

Also on Feb. 7, Trump said he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week in Washington.

Zelensky has said Ukraine’s security is his priority in any negotiations and that it is crucial for him to meet with Trump before any talks with Putin.

"It is very important. Otherwise, it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelensky told Reuters in an interview published Feb. 7. "It is still important for partners to discuss their issues first and then have a conversation with the enemy."

Trump has also stated that Washington wants access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for aid. Zelensky has responded that Kyiv is open to mining deals with partners.