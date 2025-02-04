Skip to content
'Dates and participants being finalized' — Zelensky on upcoming US delegation visit

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2025 10:00 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a meeting in New York City, U.S., on Sep. 27, 2024. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government is finalizing details for the first visit of a U.S. delegation to Ukraine since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Feb. 4 press briefing in Kyiv, RBC Ukraine reported.

Earlier on Feb. 2 Zelensky said that he was expecting Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to visit Ukraine soon.

Ukraine's Presidential Office is communicating with Trump's team, Zelensky said, including Kellogg and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Kyiv has indicative dates for the arrival of American officials and is currently working on its arrangement, according to Zelensky.

"We are now finalizing the dates and the participants. We are waiting for the team and will work together," Zelensky said.

Kellogg previously defined the "near term" end to the war as 100 days out from Trump's inauguration and said it was his personal and professional goal to help him broker a solution by that point.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
