Trump: 'I think we have a deal with both,' Russia, Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 23 he believes a deal between Russia and Ukraine to end Russia's war has been reached.

"I think we have a deal with both, I hope they do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump has repeatedly proposed brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia with concessions Kyiv has not put on the table. The U.S. is reportedly weighing recognizing Russian control of Crimea.

Trump noted President Volodymyr Zelensky has been "harder" to deal with, but that "it's all right."

"I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky. So far it’s been harder," Trump claimed.

Trump said the U.S. has reached a deal with Russia and must reach a deal with Ukraine, despite in the same address claiming he thinks the U.S. has a "deal with both."

"I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelensky," Trump said.

Earlier on April 23, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. presented a "very explicit proposal" to Ukraine and Russia on a peace deal.

Vance repeated warnings that the U.S. might drop its peace efforts if both sides refuse to settle a peace deal. White House officials have warned that Washington would abandon the peace efforts if a deal is not reached soon.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

On April 23, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

"That was the proposal put forward by the United States on March 11 of this year — and it was absolutely reasonable," Zelensky said.