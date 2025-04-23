The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Russia
Ukraine insists on 'immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire,' Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek April 23, 2025 3:44 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on April 22, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 23 amid strained peace efforts and intensifying Russian attacks.

"That was the proposal put forward by the United States on March 11 of this year — and it was absolutely reasonable," Zelensky said, referring to a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Kyiv signed off on during talks with the U.S. in Jeddah.

"This is absolutely possible – but only if Russia agrees and stops the killing."

The comments come after a planned ministerial meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany was downgraded after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the event, casting doubt on the peace efforts.

Rubio's move followed Zelensky ruling out the recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea as part of a potential deal. U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan reportedly includes the U.S. de jure recognizing Russian control over the peninsula.

The Ukrainian delegation in London, including Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, is now instead meeting European national security advisors, as well as U.S. officials.

"Today, we will discuss ways to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a comprehensive settlement and the achievement of a just and lasting peace," Yermak said.

Zelensky underscored that while Ukraine calls for a ceasefire, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, inflicting heavy civilian casualties. Marhanets, Zaporizhzhia, Kupiansk, and Kherson were among those targeted by Russian forces in recent days.

The president also noted that hostilities decreased during the Easter holidays and repeated his calls for extending the truce for 30 days. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of violating its Easter ceasefire almost 3,000 times, though they acknowledged that the intensity of hostilities decreased in some aspects.

"Ukraine has repeatedly said that it does not rule out any format that can lead to a ceasefire and, ultimately, real peace," Zelensky said.

"Stopping the killing is task number one. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this goal and helps us move toward ending the war."

Vance expects territorial concessions from Russia, Ukraine in potential peace deal
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on April 23 that the U.S. presented a “very explicit proposal” to Russia and Ukraine on a peace deal, repeating warnings Washington might drop its peace effort if the belligerent sides refuse.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
