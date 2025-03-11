The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ceasefire 'has never seemed closer,' Yermak writes but stresses need for security guarantees

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 11, 2025 1:44 PM 2 min read
Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attend a meeting between the US and Ukraine hosted by the Saudis on March 11, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
Ukraine can achieve lasting peace with U.S. leadership, but this requires increased pressure on Russia and credible security guarantees, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak wrote in an opinion article published by the Guardian on March 11.

"As I arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire in the three-year war the Russian Federation has waged on my country has never seemed closer," Yermak wrote.

Yermak nevertheless stressed that diplomacy alone will not bring about a ceasefire — stronger political and financial pressure on Russia is essential to prevent a future resurgence of aggression.

"No one wants the current war to end more than our people — but a peace must be found that is both just and sustainable," he added.

Yermak outlined key conditions necessary for a sustainable peace, including security guarantees for Ukraine, tougher European sanctions against Russia, and the seizure of Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine.

"Europe cannot allow a ceasefire that serves only to allow Russia to rearm, rebuild its forces, and come back for more Ukrainian lands and resources," he warned.

Despite Yermak's calls for U.S. involvement in security guarantees, President Donald Trump has refused to offer such assurances, saying during his Feb. 28 meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky that Europe should take responsibility for Ukraine's security.

Yermak welcomed Europe's ReArm Europe initiative, which includes up to 150 billion euros ($163 billion) for collective defense spending and an additional 20 billion euros ($21 billion) for Ukraine's military needs.

The official also highlighted the importance of the EU's recently approved 16th sanctions package of sanctions, which expands export restrictions and targets Russian aluminum imports.

The column was published as Ukrainian and U.S. delegates began talks in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting could shape Washington's future support for Kyiv and efforts to end the war.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

The U.S. delegation is led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

