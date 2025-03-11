Putin unwilling to compromise on Ukraine, sets maximalist demands, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unwilling to compromise in peace talks, complicating U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to secure a settlement, Bloomberg reported on March 10, citing undisclosed Western security officials.

Putin has deliberately set "maximalist" demands on territory, peacekeepers, and Ukraine's neutrality, knowing they will likely be unacceptable to Kyiv and European nations, the outlet wrote.

In June 2024, Putin insisted Ukraine must withdraw from the four partially occupied regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — as a precondition for negotiations.

Despite Trump's claim on Feb. 24 that Putin would allow European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected the idea.

Putin, according to Western officials, is prepared to continue the war if his conditions are not met, raising doubts about his seriousness regarding a settlement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims in a comment for Bloomberg, insisting that Russia remains open to diplomatic negotiations.

"Russia is open for peace efforts and prefers to reach our goals through peaceful and diplomatic means," he told Bloomberg.

Trump has repeatedly promised a swift end to the war, but efforts toward a deal were derailed after his Feb. 28 confrontation with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

Following the meeting, Trump halted U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to pressure Kyiv into negotiations.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are meeting in Jeddah on March 11 for key discussions that could shape Washington's future support for Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials are reportedly expected to push for the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing while proposing a ceasefire in the air and at sea as a potential first step toward a peace agreement.