Police detained a 19-year-old Kyiv woman in Cherkasy Oblast on suspicion of fatally poisoning a foreign ex-soldier of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kyiv, supposedly on orders from Russian intelligence, the National Police said on Nov. 18.



The supposed victim was a 32-year-old Colombian national whose contract with Ukraine's Armed Forces had expired several months earlier, according to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. Police found his body in a rented apartment in Kyiv's Obolon District. Investigators concluded that poisoning caused his death, police said.

The case is the latest Ukrainian investigation into Russian intelligence operators recruiting civilians and service members to target military personnel and other individuals.

In March, Ukrainian authorities uncovered a Russian spy network in Kyiv allegedly preparing contract killings targeting military commanders and prominent public figures.

In this case, investigators say a Russian intelligence operative approached the 19-year-old through a messaging app and offered her $1,000 to kill the former serviceman. She allegedly gave the operative access to her Telegram account, which he then used to communicate with the victim while posing as her.

The operative reportedly spent more than a month messaging the man and building a relationship before arranging a meeting in Kyiv. He asked the victim to rent an apartment in the capital for their date, according to the investigation.

Before the meeting, the woman supposedly collected a bottle containing an unknown substance from a hiding place in a park in the Obolon District. During the meeting, she added the liquid to the man's alcoholic drink.

The man lost consciousness and died less than an hour after drinking it, police said. The woman supposedly recorded footage of him after his death and sent it to the person who had ordered the killing as proof that the task had been completed.

She then took money from the victim's pockets, locked the apartment and fled, according to investigators.

Police later tracked the suspect to an abandoned house in a settlement in Cherkasy Oblast, where she was hiding. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has notified her of suspicion of premeditated murder for financial gain, committed on order, and she is being held in custody without bail.

The charge carries a potential sentence of ten to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment. The alleged organizers of the killing have not been publicly identified.