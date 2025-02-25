The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia's war objectives 'not yet achieved,' Kremlin's ambassador says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 25, 2025 9:35 PM 2 min read
A general view of Saint Basils Cathedral in the Red Square on June 28, 2017, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's stated goals in its war against Ukraine remain unachieved despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to start peace negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Feb. 25, according to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

"The objectives of the Special Military Operation have not yet been achieved," Miroshnik said, using the Kremlin's term for its war against Ukraine.

The objectives include Russia's failure to fully occupy Ukraine's four regions it has illegally annexed and the need to ensure Kyiv no longer "poses a threat" to Moscow.

"The constitutional territories of Russia have not been liberated," he said.

Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, followed by Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts in 2022.

Moscow does not control all of these territories, including the regional capitals of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine withdraw from all four oblasts as a condition for negotiations.

Miroshnik said that while military objectives remain unachieved, Russia may attempt to achieve them through future negotiations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Feb. 24 that Moscow would agree to a ceasefire only if negotiations yield a "sustainable result" that "suits" Russia.

The U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, excluding Ukraine from the meeting. The decision sparked criticism in Kyiv and Europe, with leaders concerned about being sidelined in negotiations.

Preparations are underway for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin, with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov saying it could happen by the end of February.

Trump said on Feb. 24 that Russia's war against Ukraine could end "within weeks" and claimed Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal.

The U.K. is reportedly preparing a plan to deploy 30,000 European troops as a post-ceasefire security guarantee.

Western intelligence officials have expressed skepticism about Moscow's willingness to negotiate in good faith. NBC News reported on Feb. 18 that Putin is not serious about a peace deal and is instead using talks to consolidate Russian territorial gains.

In negotiations with Russia, Trump is repeating his ‘complete disaster’ peace deal with Taliban
Donald Trump is elected U.S. president after criticizing a war abroad and calling for its end. He negotiates a deal with an adversary of the United States under heavy sanctions, cutting an ally out of their own country’s peace talks. The disastrous deal is viewed as a surrender
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
Editors' Picks

