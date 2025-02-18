Western intelligence shows Putin not ready for 'real peace,' NBC News reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not serious about reaching a peace deal with Ukraine, NBC News reported on Feb. 18, citing unnamed Western intelligence officials and U.S. congressional officials.

Russian and U.S. delegations met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 to discuss potential steps towards peace negotiations. Ukraine was not invited to participate in the talks.

"We have zero intelligence that Putin is interested in a real peace deal right now," a U.S. congressional offical told NBC News.

"He thinks he's winning," a Western official added.

One Western intelligence official said that Putin is unconcerned about high casualties in the Russian army. He is still interested in occupying all of Ukraine and believes Russia can outlast Ukraine and Europe, officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 18 that he was "much more confident" in securing a peace deal following the U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh. He called the talks "very good" and claimed Russia was ready to begin the peace process.

Trump reportedly wants to secure a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine by Easter, which falls on April 20. Over the past week, the U.S. has made several moves to advance its Russia-Ukraine agenda — some of which have alarmed European and Ukrainian officials.

European leaders met in Paris on Feb. 17 at an emergency summit in response to the U.S. holding bilateral talks with Russia without Ukraine or the EU. France will host a second summit on Feb. 19.