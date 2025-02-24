War in Ukraine could end 'within weeks,' Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 that Russia's war against Ukraine could end "within weeks" and claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow European peacekeepers to be stationed in Ukraine as part of a potential agreement.

"I think we could end it within weeks. If we're smart. If we're not smart, it'll keep going, and we'll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn't be dying," he said, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Trump claimed the U.S. supported sending European troops to monitor a ceasefire and that he had discussed the proposal with Putin, who "would accept it."

When asked whether Ukraine should be willing to cede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated settlement, Trump responded, "We'll see," noting that talks are still in the early stages.

Macron said Europe is prepared to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, including peacekeepers, in case of a ceasefire.

American and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukrainian or European participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25.

Macron has recently rallied European counterparts to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit Washington later this week to meet with Trump.

The U.K. is reportedly preparing to propose a plan to deploy 30,000 European peacekeepers to Ukraine as a post-ceasefire security guarantee. Macron has also led calls for a European-led mission to ensure stability in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants Europe to take over responsibility for funding and overseeing Ukraine's security.

His administration has also pressured Kyiv to sign a minerals deal with the U.S., which President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized for offering no security guarantees in return.