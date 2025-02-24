The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Peacekeepers, Peace Negotiations, Emmanuel Macron
Edit post

War in Ukraine could end 'within weeks,' Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 24, 2025 9:25 PM 2 min read
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 that Russia's war against Ukraine could end "within weeks" and claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow European peacekeepers to be stationed in Ukraine as part of a potential agreement.

"I think we could end it within weeks. If we're smart. If we're not smart, it'll keep going, and we'll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn't be dying," he said, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Trump claimed the U.S. supported sending European troops to monitor a ceasefire and that he had discussed the proposal with Putin, who "would accept it."

When asked whether Ukraine should be willing to cede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated settlement, Trump responded, "We'll see," noting that talks are still in the early stages.

Macron said Europe is prepared to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, including peacekeepers, in case of a ceasefire.

American and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 without Ukrainian or European participation, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Feb. 25.

Macron has recently rallied European counterparts to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit Washington later this week to meet with Trump.

The U.K. is reportedly preparing to propose a plan to deploy 30,000 European peacekeepers to Ukraine as a post-ceasefire security guarantee. Macron has also led calls for a European-led mission to ensure stability in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants Europe to take over responsibility for funding and overseeing Ukraine's security.

His administration has also pressured Kyiv to sign a minerals deal with the U.S., which President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized for offering no security guarantees in return.

Trump’s Ukraine rare earths deal: ‘The art of the steal’
Among the bombshells coming out of the Trump administration in its first month in office is the president’s demand that Ukraine pledge $500 billion worth of mineral resources to the United States in return for American support. U.S. President Donald Trump appears to see this as payback for
The Kyiv IndependentEdward C. Chow
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.