Zelensky is not 'important' to negotiations on ending war, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 21 President Volodymyr Zelensky is not essential to negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I don't think he's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you," Trump told Fox News Radio on Feb. 21. "When Zelensky said, 'Oh, he wasn't invited to a meeting,' I mean, it wasn't a priority because he did such a bad job in negotiating so far."

Trump's remarks come amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18. Zelensky on Feb. 16 rejected the idea of peace negotiations being conducted behind Ukraine's back.

Trump has also made multiple false claims about Ukraine in recent days, including calling Zelensky a "dictator" and accusing him of refusing to hold elections.

His remarks ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said on Feb. 15 that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

Trump said on Feb. 20 Russia "holds the cards" in any peace talks due to its control over a significant portion of Ukrainian territory.

He further announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in those talks remains unclear.

Moscow has positioned the U.S. as its "main counterpart" in negotiations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 18, Trump appeared to place responsibility for the ongoing war on President Volodymyr Zelensky's wartime leadership.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance also criticized Zelensky on Feb. 19, calling his public remarks about Trump "counterproductive" after the Ukrainian president dismissed Trump's claim that his support in Ukraine had fallen to 4%, labeling it Russian disinformation.

A Feb. 19 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed that 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, marking a five-point increase since December.