Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump & Ukraine, Trump & Russia, War, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Zelensky is not 'important' to negotiations on ending war, Trump says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 21, 2025 8:04 PM 3 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 21 President Volodymyr Zelensky is not essential to negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I don't think he's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you," Trump told Fox News Radio on Feb. 21. "When Zelensky said, 'Oh, he wasn't invited to a meeting,' I mean, it wasn't a priority because he did such a bad job in negotiating so far."

Trump's remarks come amid growing concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war, particularly after the U.S. held direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18. Zelensky on Feb. 16 rejected the idea of peace negotiations being conducted behind Ukraine's back.

Trump has also made multiple false claims about Ukraine in recent days, including calling Zelensky a "dictator" and accusing him of refusing to hold elections.

His remarks ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said on Feb. 15 that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

Trump said on Feb. 20 Russia "holds the cards" in any peace talks due to its control over a significant portion of Ukrainian territory.

He further announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in those talks remains unclear.

Why Ukraine can’t hold elections during wartime
Editor’s Note: This op-ed was first published by the Ukrainian NGO Civil Network OPORA as an open statement, which garnered nearly 300 signatures at the time it was published by the Kyiv Independent. Democracy during wartime must be protected even more than in peacetime, as the consequences of mist…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Aivazovska

Moscow has positioned the U.S. as its "main counterpart" in negotiations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 18, Trump appeared to place responsibility for the ongoing war on President Volodymyr Zelensky's wartime leadership.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance also criticized Zelensky on Feb. 19, calling his public remarks about Trump "counterproductive" after the Ukrainian president dismissed Trump's claim that his support in Ukraine had fallen to 4%, labeling it Russian disinformation.

A Feb. 19 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed that 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, marking a five-point increase since December.

After 3 years of war in Ukraine, sometimes I think: Stop the planet, I want to get off
I bet you woke up this morning, read the world news, and couldn’t believe it — how is this really happening? Has the world truly plunged into total chaos and madness? You just want to wake up from this nightmare, but instead, it keeps insisting on becoming the new normal
The Kyiv IndependentAndriy Lyubka
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:48 AM

UK, Norway discuss Arctic defense pact over Russian threat.

"With Russia continuing to militarise the High North and Arctic, this new agreement will boost security for the U.K., Norway, and our NATO allies, bolstering defenses on NATO’s northern flank," the British government said in a statement.
10:27 AM

Trump-Putin meeting depends on progress on ending war, Rubio says.

"The only way is to test them (Russia), to basically engage them and say, okay, are you serious about ending the war, and if so, what are your demands. Are your public demands and your private demands different?" U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. "It may turn out that they don’t want to end the war."
9:51 AM

Ukraine launching faster drone supply model for military.

According to the new model, military units will be able to choose the unmanned systems best suited to their needs. The system also aims to support manufacturers through advance orders, allowing them to plan for scaling up their production.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.