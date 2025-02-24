Moscow open to ceasefire only when talks yield results that 'suit Russia,' Lavrov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine only once negotiations provide a "sustainable result" that "suits" the Russian leadership, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Feb. 24, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Lavrov's comments come as the White House said a peace deal with Russia could be hashed out this week. U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified diplomatic outreach to Russia, announcing a second round of talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 25.

"The president (Vladimir Putin) has clearly said that we are ready to negotiate with Ukraine, with Europe, and with any representatives who, in a spirit of goodwill, would like to help achieve peace," Lavrov claimed.

"But we will cease hostilities only when these negotiations produce a firm, sustainable result that suits the Russian Federation. Of course, the realities on the ground must be considered," Lavrov added.

Lavrov added that consultations with U.S. officials on the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in Washington are scheduled for this week.

Preparations are also underway for a meeting between Trump and Putin, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Feb. 22. Trump previously said he would "probably" meet Putin before the end of February.

The U.S. held the first round of talks directly with Russia on Feb. 18, excluding Ukraine from the meeting. The decision sparked a backlash in Europe and Ukraine, with European leaders worried they were being sidelined by the U.S.