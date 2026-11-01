Russian oil refinery in Kstovo ablaze after reported overnight drone strike

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A major Russian oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, was reportedly targeted in a drone attack overnight on Nov. 1, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels.

The Exilenova+ and Supernova+ Telegram channels published reports and footage of the alleged attack.

Independent Russian outlet ASTRA also reported that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, known as NORSI, had been struck and was burning.

The reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

NORSI, or the Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez refinery, is Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery and second-largest gasoline producer, processing around 15-17 million metric tons of crude annually. It also produces bitumen, as well as diesel and aviation fuel used to support Russian forces.

The refinery is approximately 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has targeted the facility a number of times, including a confirmed strike on Aug. 26 that sparked a large fire. The NORSI suspended operations due to damaged sustained in that attack.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has engaged in a sustained campaign of long-range drone strikes on Russian energy facilities, focusing on oil refineries and fuel depots, which are critical to sustaining Russia's war effort.