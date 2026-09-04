2 Russian oil refineries cease operations after Ukrainian strikes, General Staff says

Two major Russian oil facilities have suspended operations following Ukrainian drone strikes, Ukraine's General Staff said on Sept. 4.

Lukoil's NORSI refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, was shut down due to damage suffered in a Ukrainian drone attack on Aug. 26. The refinery is located about 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

NORSI is Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery and second-largest gasoline producer, processing around 15-17 million metric tons of crude oil annually. It also produces bitumen, diesel and aviation fuel used to support Russian forces.

The General Staff also said the Novatek-Ust-Luga complex in Slobidka, Leningrad Oblast, had suspended operations following Ukrainian drone strikes on Sept. 1. Located about 850 kilometers (nearly 530 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the facility is one of Russia's largest ports on the Baltic Sea and home to an oil terminal that serves as a major hub for exporting crude oil and petroleum products.

According to the General Staff, the recent strikes hit sophisticated condensate processing and hydrocracking equipment, as well as pipelines and other oil infrastructure.

Ukraine has been conducting a sustained campaign of drone and missile strikes against Russian oil and gas production and export infrastructure for months, prompting Moscow to impose export restrictions as domestic supplies have tightened and long queues have formed across the country.