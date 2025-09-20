Russian drones strike oil, transport infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drones reportedly struck a Ukrainian oil depot at a military facility in Bakhmach, Chernihiv Oblast on Sept. 20, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Pro-Russian Telegram media channel Shot posted a video of the reported attack, showing a fire emanating from the depot.

Shot reported that Russian-made Gerans, which are direct copies of Shaheds, drones struck the depot, which is used to deliver fuel to motorized units in Sumy Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the strike, and no information was available as to the extent of the damage caused.

The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzynsky, warned earlier of an attack on the region.

Bryzynsky added that unspecified transport infrastructure was damaged in the strike, making no mention of a blaze at the oil depot. Bryzynsky said that no casualties were initially reported in the attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's railway authority, said that a number of trains are delayed due to the attack.

The attack comes just one day after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities, which killed 2 people and injured 36.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 579 drones, 8 ballistic missiles, and 32 cruise missiles, with direct strikes reported in 10 locations across multiple regions.

Ukraine and Russia have continued to trade blows to each others oil and energy infrastructure in recent months, with Kyiv warning of renewed attacks on Ukraine's energy grid in anticipation of the upcoming winter.

Kyiv has also continued to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff said that it had struck two oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts overnight.