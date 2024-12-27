Russia ramps up production of Shahed drones, decoys at Tatarstan plant, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has significantly increased the production of Shahed-136 drones and cheaper decoy drones at the Yelabuga drone factory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, CNN reported on Dec. 27.

This facility, located over 1,300 kilometers from the Ukraine border, plays a critical role in Moscow’s drone manufacturing strategy.

In 2023, the factory produced 2,738 Shahed-136-type drones, given the name Geran in Russia, with output more than doubling to 5,760 units in the first nine months of 2024.

The facility also began serial production of "Gerbera" decoy drones, which mimic the radar signature of real Shaheds but are made from plywood and foam plastic.

Russia plans to produce 10,000 Gerberas by the end of 2024, twice the number of Geran drones. Each Gerbera reportedly costs 10 times less to produce than a Geran.

The production surge is facilitated by imports of components from China and the recruitment of low-skilled labor, including local teenagers and workers from Africa.

The Alabuga Start project actively recruits African workers for the program, according to the report. Despite official statements of neutrality, China allegedly supplies drone components and technology through a network of 34 companies.

Satellite imagery from March to September 2023 reportedly revealed a 55% increase in production space at the Alabuga site, along with enhanced facility security, including anti-drone cages and a fortified perimeter.

The Yelabuga plant, launched in July 2023, manufactures a range of drones, including Shahed-type drones and reconnaissance models like the Albatross. Russia regularly employs drones and missiles to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The plant has faced disruptions, including from Ukrainian attacks. On Dec. 23, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported a fire at a Shahed warehouse in Alabuga, destroying $16 million worth of drone parts.

In April, in an effort to counter Russia's expanding drone production, Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Yelabuga facility.