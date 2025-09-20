KI logo
Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack targeting regions across Ukraine, including far-west

2 min read
by Dmytro Basmat
Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack targeting regions across Ukraine, including far-west
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 7, 2023. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 20, targeting various Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv Oblast as well as regions in the country's far-west.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Pavlohrad and Mykolaiv around 4:40 a.m. local time, local officials reported, during an initial wave of missile attacks. Additional explosions later rang out in Dnipro shortly after 6 a.m.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported that damage had been caused in a residential area of the city, however, no casualties were reported.

Air raid alerts were activated across all regions of the country around 5:45 a.m. local time, and ended around 7 a.m.

Ukraine's Air Force reported dozens of drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles were flying over Ukrainian territories amid the attack.

No information was immediately available as to any casualties or the extent of the damage caused.

Drones and missiles were reported flying near the capital over multiple cities in Kyiv Oblast, although no reports of strikes have been reported in the region.

Ukraine's most recent attack on Kyiv occurred on Sept. 7, killing five people and injuring 44 others. The attack also struck the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv, marking the first time the main government building has been hit in such an attack.

Amid the attack, Poland's Air Force scrambled NATO fighter jet to protect Poland's airspace.

The attack comes just over a week since Russian drones violated Polish airspace, forcing Poland's Air Force to down multiple drones over NATO territory for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia again violated NATO airspace on Sept. 19 over the Gulf of Finland in Estonian territory. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal later announced that Tallinn was requesting consultations under NATO's Article 4, which allows member states to hold discussions with allies if their security is threatened.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

