Russian petrochemical plants reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones hundreds of kilometers from front line

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly carried out drone attacks on various Russian regions overnight on June 12, striking multiple petrochemical plants as far as over 1,200 kilometers (620 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Togliatti Kauchuk petrochemical plant in Russia's Samara Oblast in the morning hours of June 12, residents reported, leading to a fire at the facility. Photos and videos posted to social media purports to show long-range drones over the city of Tolyatti ahead of the attack.

Soon after, a large fire was also seen at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim (NKNK) synthetic rubber plant in the city of Nizhnekamsk. Thick black smoke was seen billowing over the city following the attack.

NKNK, located in the Tatarstan Republic over 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the closest point to Ukraine's border, is one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Eastern Europe. The plant has previously been the target of reported Ukrainian attacks, including as recently as May.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a fire burning at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim (NKNK) synthetic rubber plant on June 12, 2026. (Supernova+/Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production that drive Russia's war effort.

The latest Ukrainian attacks on Russia come as Putin dismissed on June 5 President Volodymyr Zelensky's open letter calling for the immediate reopening of peace negotiations.