KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,380,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,380,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian infantrymen rotating out from positions near the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on May 19, 2026. (Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)

Russia has lost around 1,380,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 12.

The number includes 1,300 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,014 tanks, 24,728 armored combat vehicles, 105,850 vehicles and fuel tanks, 43,865 artillery systems, 1,861 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,417 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 344,869 drones, 1,636 unmanned ground vehicles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the war, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

Ukraine aims to isolate Crimea from Russia, drone commander ‘Madyar’ says
RussiaUkraineRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, June 12
Thursday, June 11
Ukraine war latest: Russia's oil output falls to one-year low amid Ukrainian strikes.

*Ukraine aims to isolate Crimea from Russia, drone commander 'Madyar' says *Ukraine's drone advantage over Russia grows as nearly 180,000 military targets struck in May, Syrskyi says*Ukraine reportedly strikes military targets, hit several bridges in large-scale attack across Russian-occupied CrimeaNew*Lockheed Martin unable to guarantee Patriot missile delivery timelines for US allies, top executive says

Show More

Editors' Picks