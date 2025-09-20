Ukraine reportedly strikes oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast, explosions reported deep inside Russia

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov overnight on Sept. 20, Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing resident accounts.

The news comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Videos posted on social media by residents appear to show a a drone striking the refinery on the outskirts of the city. Russian Telegram channels posted images and videos of the large fire seen from the city.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin, without mentioning the reported strike on the refinery, claimed that a residential building in Saratov was damaged in the city amid a Ukrainian drone attack, leaving one person injured.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a Ukrainian drone striking an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on Sept. 20, 2025. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)

The reported attacks come just days after Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight on Sept. 16, causing explosions and a fire at the facility.

The Saratov refinery produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and more. The facility, whose processing volume amounted to 4.8 million metric tons in 2023, helps supply the Russian military, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

It was not immediately clear as to whether the same refinery was struck in the overnight attack.

The region has been targeted by Ukrainian forces before, including on Aug. 10 when the Rosneft-run refinery was reportedly forced to halt operations.

Saratov lies roughly 150 km (100 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan and nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine.

The attack on the refinery comes as Russia faces a mounting gasoline shortage, exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure.

Elsewhere in Russia, explosions were also reported in the city of Novokuybyshevsk in Samara Oblast amid a drone attack on the region, which lies over 900 km (560 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

It was not immediately clear as to the damage caused in Novokuybyshevsk, although residents in the city reported a large blaze near the city.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, reported later in the night that a temporary ground halt has been imposed at Samara Airport amid the drone attack.



