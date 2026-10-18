Russian drones hit western Ukraine as nationwide attacks kill 10, injure 73

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 civilians and injured 73 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 18.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 180 Shahed drones, including 26 jet-powered Shaheds, as well as S-8000 and Banderol loitering munitions, also known as Dan-T, and Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 152 drones, including 16 jet-powered drones. Russian strikes hit 20 locations, while falling debris was reported at four other sites.

Three western Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attack on the morning of Oct. 18, continuing Moscow's recent pattern of targeting critical infrastructure across multiple regions.

In Volyn Oblast, in northwestern Ukraine, Russian drones attacked an industrial facility in the town of Manevychi, sparking a large fire, acting regional Governor Roman Romaniuk said.

Warehouses and production facilities caught fire, with the blaze covering a large area and generating heavy smoke. No casualties or injuries had been reported as of the latest update.

The attack marked the second strike on an industrial facility in Manevychi in three days. An earlier Russian attack on the Agrofrukt LTD facility on Oct. 16 killed one person and injured eight others, Manevychi Mayor Oleksandr Havryliuk said.

In western Ternopil Oblast, Russian drones attacked an energy infrastructure facility near the settlement of Staryi Vyshnivets, Governor Taras Pastukh said. The strike left some consumers without electricity. No casualties had been reported at the time of his statement.

Russian forces also launched a large-scale drone attack on Rivne, in northwestern Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure, regional Governor Oleksandr Koval said. The strikes sparked fires at the impact sites. No casualties had been reported as of the latest update.

In Odesa, Russian forces struck the roof of a multistory residential building on the morning of Oct. 18, injuring two people, including a 14-year-old girl, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed seven people and injured 14 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Most of the casualties were reported in Sloviansk, where multiple houses were damaged.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injured 32 people, including one child, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, social infrastructure, and residential areas across the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched 10 missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia. Over the past 24 hours, they carried out 808 strikes on 53 settlements across the region.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five over the past 24 hours, according to the regional military administration. Russian forces carried out nearly 50 attacks across the region, damaging or destroying civilian infrastructure.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 12 people were injured in Russian attacks, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces struck Kharkiv and nine other settlements using ballistic missiles, drones, glide bombs, known as KABs, and a multiple-launch rocket system.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces attacked three districts more than 10 times using drones and artillery.

Russian forces again targeted critical infrastructure in the city of Dnipro on the morning of Oct. 18. Information about possible casualties was still being clarified, Hanzha said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured when a Russian Geran drone struck a residential yard, regional Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.