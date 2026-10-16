Russian attacks kill at least 3, injure 53 across Ukraine, as Moscow hammers energy infrastructure

At least three people were killed and 52 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russian attacks targeted energy infrastructure in several oblasts, regional authorities said on Oct. 16.

In western Volyn Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people and left 370,000 people without electricity, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said. Russian attacks with jet-powered Shahed-type drones across 20 locations destroyed civilian and critical infrastructure, the governor added.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 149 Shahed-type drones, 108 of them jet-powered. The Air Force said it neutralized 114 of the Russian drones, 108 of them jet-powered, across 24 locations.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone crashed in Kyiv's Pechersk District on Oct. 15, injuring seven people and causing damage to a residential building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Three of the injured people were hospitalized, Klitschko said. The Russian drone crashed near a five-story residential building, damaging the facades of nearby buildings, as well as setting a car on fire, he added.

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were injured over the past day, according to regional governor Tymur Tkachenko. One person was injured during a morning attack in the Fastiv District that also damaged eight residential buildings on Oct. 14, while another person was injured after a Russian attack in the Buchan District on the morning of Oct. 15.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Among the three injured was a 105-year-old woman, Syniehubov said. Russia attacked the oblast with glide bombs, missiles, and FPV-drones across four settlements, the governor added.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day killed one person and injured six others, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin. One person was killed and three injured in Kramatorsk, while three others were injured in Sloviansk, Filashkin said. Russian attacks also damaged private houses, infrastructure, shops, and cars.

In Cherkasy Oblast, Russian attacks on the city of Uman injured five people, regional governor Ihor Taburets said. Three injured people were hospitalized, and a Russian attack elsewhere led to a fire in a warehouse, the governor said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and six others injured over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russia struck the oblast with artillery fire and drones, Prokudin said, damaging residential areas and social infrastructure.

In Rivne Oblast, seven people sought medical help after a Russian attack on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, according to regional governor Oleksandr Koval. None of the seven injured had to be hospitalized, Koval said.

A Russian attack on Ternopil Oblast, injured five people on Oct. 15, as Russia attacked the city twice, setting fire to a business building, according to regional governor Taras Pastukh.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, six people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the Sumy military administration said. Russian troops carried out 70 attacks on 38 settlements, using artillery, mortars, FPV-drones, UAVs, and glide bombs, the administration said.

In southern Odesa Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. Russia struck private houses, a manufacturing enterprise, as well as energy infrastructure, the governor added.