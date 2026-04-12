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Russian drone strikes ambulance in northeastern Ukraine, injuring 3 paramedics despite Easter ceasefire

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian drone strikes ambulance in northeastern Ukraine, injuring 3 paramedics despite Easter ceasefire
An ambulance damaged by a Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast overnight on April 12, 2026. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

A Russian drone struck an ambulance in Sumy Oblast, injuring three paramedics overnight on April 12 despite an Easter ceasefire being in place, local authorities reported.

"Three medics were injured. They were promptly provided with assistance," the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

"The enemy cynically continues to attack civilian infrastructure. Be as cautious as possible," the statement read.

The Easter ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia was set to be in place from 4 p.m. on April 11 through the end of April 12.

Russia violated the recently announced ceasefire over 400 times since it took effect at 4:00 p.m. local time, Ukraine's General Staff said April 11.

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A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

At least four people were killed and 38 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine on April 10, local authorities reported.

Three people, including a child, were killed and another 16 were injured in a Russian attack on Odesa overnight on April 6, local authorities said.

Among the injured victims in Odesa are a toddler and two teenagers. At least two of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition.

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The Kyiv IndependentLiubov Tsybulska
UkraineDrone attackRussian attackRussian war crimesSumy Oblast
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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