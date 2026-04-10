At least 4 killed, 38 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four people have been killed and 38 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 10.

Russian forces launched 128 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which almost 85 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force said. It reported downing 113 of them in the north, south, and east of the country.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a 40-year-old man was killed, and five people were injured, including three children, in Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed, and three were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a person was killed, and nine others were wounded by Russian attacks near the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, seven people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, nine people, including a child, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration reported.

In northern Sumy Oblast, five civilians, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in Russian drone attacks over the past day, regional authorities reported. Russian forces carried out more than 90 attacks on 27 settlements across the region.