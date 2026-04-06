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3 killed, including child, another 10 injured in Russian attack on Odesa

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Firefighters respond to a burning 6-story residential building
Emergency responders at the site of a Russian strike in Odesa overnight on April 6, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Three people, including a child, were killed and another 10 were injured in a Russian attack on Odesa overnight on April 6.

A residential building was struck in the Russian attack, Odesa City Military Administration head Serhii Lysak said in a Telegram post.

Among the injured victims are a toddler and two teenagers. Another two of the 10 injured have been hospitalized in serious condition.

"Two people in critical condition have been hospitalized: One patient is in neurosurgery, the other is in the intensive care unit for burn victims," Lysak said.

In the city's Primorskyi district, a residential building and seven homes have been damaged in the Russian attack.

In Odesa's Kyivskyi district, a residential building, 5 homes, a preschool, a store, and 27 cars were damaged overnight, Lysak said.

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Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

On April 3, Russia carried out an airstrike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing four civilians, including a 16-year-old boy, and injuring four others, regional authorities reported.

Russia dropped the largest number of aerial guided bombs (or glide bombs) on Ukraine in March since the start of the full-scale invasion, totalling 7,987 bombs, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on April 3.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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