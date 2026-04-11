Russia violates Easter ceasefire more than 400 times, Ukraine's military says

Russia has violated a recently announced Easter ceasefire more than 400 times since it took effect at 4:00 p.m. local time, Ukraine's General Staff said April 11.

"After 16:00, 469 ceasefire violations were recorded," the General Staff said in a statement. The alleged violations include 22 enemy assault actions, 153 instances of shelling, 19 kamikaze drone strikes, and 275 FPV drone strikes.

According to the General Staff, 101 combat clashes were also recorded along the front lines since the start of the day.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four clashes took place, while Russian forces carried out 45 attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and settlements. Four of those attacks involved multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlements of Starytsia, Veterinarne, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory. Fighting was also reported in the areas of Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, and Kostyantynivka.

Russian authorities, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire, claiming Ukrainian drone strikes targeted locations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions and injured five people.

The reported violations followed the start of a 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 9. The ceasefire was set to run from 4 p.m. April 11 through the end of April 12.

Ukraine had previously called for a similar truce.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Kremlin's latest announcement by reiterating Ukraine's position.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for mirror steps. We proposed a ceasefire for the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly," Zelensky said.

In his nightly address April 11, Zelensky added that Ukraine is prepared to extend the ceasefire but warned that any violations by Russia would be met with a proportional response.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify claims by either side.