Russian drone strikes Kyiv, injures 7, sets car ablaze

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack in a residential area in the Pechersk District of Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 15, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

A Russian drone crashed in Kyiv's Pechersk District, injuring seven people and causing damage to a residential building on Oct. 15, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Three of the injured people were hospitalied, Klitschko said. The Russian drone crashed near a five-story residential building, damaging the facades of nearby buildings, as well as setting a car on fire, he added.

Debris after a Russian drone that fell on a residential area in the Pechersk District of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 15, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

"The blast wave blew the kitchen door off its hinges, and glass rained down. A neighbor was standing in the middle of the kitchen; she was knocked down by the blast and fell, sustaining injuries. We looked around — we hadn't even had time to react to it all — and everything was covered in glass," Inna Kozub, a local resident, said about the attack.

"I started shaking all over, and tears began to flow ... I was just overcome by panic," she said.

Residents sit near the impact of a Russian drone attack in Pechersk District in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 15, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

"We live here, my wife called and said that it (the drone) flew here, I was at work. And I sped home quickly. The children were at home, upstairs, just slightly injured," said Ruslan, another resident.

"They heard that the attack was coming, they jumped out into the corridor. The older one carried them out of the room. And then the windows flew out. He threw the little one to the ground and covered them," Ruslan added.

"There are a lot of these attacks now and they say that this is a matter of the Americans stopping helping us," he said.

Debris after a Russian drone that fell on a residential area in the Pechersk District of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 15, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Another Russian drone attack in the afternoon struck a warehouse in Sviatoshynskyi District, leading to a fire breaking out, Klitschko said.

Kyiv has come under continuous Russian attacks over the last weeks that saw strikes on civilians, as well as the capital's transport and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 580 Shahed-type and other drones, of which it neutralized 536 across 31 locations.

Overnight on Oct. 13-14, Russia launched a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, wreaking destruction in a residential neighborhood and targeting several energy facilities in Kyiv.