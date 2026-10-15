Russian attacks kill at least 17, injure 67 across Ukraine, as drone waves wreak havoc in central, western oblasts

At least 10 people were killed and 66 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as hundreds of Russian drones struck targets across the full width of the country, regional authorities said on Oct. 15.

Kirovohrad Oblast experienced the most massive attack the oblast has seen since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion overnight, as Russia killed three people and injured six others, said regional governor Andrii Raikovych. The casualties are the result of Russian attacks on Kropyvnytskyi, he added.

Russia struck critical infrastructure, transport enterprises, logistics facilities, and residential buildings with almost 360 drones across 26 locations, Raikovych said.

"It is obvious that Russia deliberately escalated the attacks, having received a relaxation of sanctions and seeing attempts to put pressure on Ukraine. Russia uses every such moment and must be responsible for what it does," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight from 06:00 p.m. with 580 Shahed-type and other drones, as well as with two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles. The Air Force said it neutralized 536 of the Russian drones across 31 locations.

Zelensky said that Russia used a total of 850 Shahed-type drones during the day since 09:00 a.m. on Oct. 14.

"There were constant waves, and our sky was not clear of them for a single hour," he said.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed three people and injured three more, authorities said. Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported two people died in Novooleksandrivka and two others injured. A third person was injured in a Russian strike on a private house in Pavlohrad, Hanzha added. Zelensky raised the number of people killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to three.

In western Volyn Oblast, wreckage of a Russian drone fell on the city of Lutsk, killing six people and injuring 12 others, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said. A large-scale fire broke out in the 'Eurogroup' warehouse as a result of the Russian attack, killing five people at the scene, and injuring a sixth person so heavily they succumbed in hospital, Romaniuk said.

In Rivne Oblast, a Russian drone crashed into the city during the day on Oct. 14, injuring eight people, including a child born in 2012, according to regional governor Oleksandr Koval. The oblast also experienced several attack waves overnight, but no people were injured, he said.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day injured four people across Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts, the regional military administration said. In total, Russia struck across 26 locations in the oblast, damaging private houses, infrastructure, warehouses, and cars.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and eight others injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured nine people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The explosion of an unknown object in the village of Spodobivka also killed one man and injured a 15-year-old boy, the governor added. Russian attacks damaged private and commercial buildings, as well as parts of the power grid, Syniehubov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured five other people over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Many settlements in the oblast, including the city of Kherson, were under Russian artillery, drone, and air attacks throughout the day, he added.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, seven people were injured as Russia attacked over the past day, with almost 200 artillery strikes, 734 drones of varying types, and two missiles, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

A Russian attack on Ternopil Oblast injured five people, as a Russian drone struck a manufacturing enterprise in Chortkiv, according to regional governor Taras Pastukh and Ukraine's interior ministry.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks did not lead to casualties or injuries but damaged a numer of private houses and civil infrastructure, as the air raid alert lasted for more than 18 combined hours, the Sumy military administration said.