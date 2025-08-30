Russia targets Ukrainian cities with missile, drone attacks as peace talks stall

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a missile and drone attack targeting various Ukrainian regions overnight on Aug. 30, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Officials and local media outlets reported hearing explosions in multiple cities across the country, including in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Lutsk, and Cherkasy amid the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that multiple Russian cruise and ballistic missiles had been launched at Ukraine's front line regions. A Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground reported hearing multiple explosions in Dnipro around 4:15 a.m. local time amid news of the missile attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least three people have been injured in an attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. No additional information was immediately available on casualties or damage caused elsewhere.

Dozens of Russian attack drones have also been reported across multiple regions, including the country's far-west.

A second group of Russian ballistic missiles were launched on Ukraine's eastern cities around 5 a.m.

Air raid warnings have been issued in nearly all regions of Ukraine as of 5:10 a.m. local time amid the incoming aerial targets.

In response to the attack, Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect the country's own territory around 5 a.m., the country's Air Force said on social media.

"In line with established procedures, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all available forces and assets at his disposal," the country's Air Force wrote.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 30, 2025 amid a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service) (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration)

The renewed attack comes just two days after Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The Aug. 28 attack on Ukraine's capital killed 25 civilians and injured 63 people following a strike on a residential building.

As Russia continues to launch attacks at civilian target in Ukraine, progress on peace talks has increasingly stalled in recent weeks. Despite efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, hopes for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to fade.

On Aug. 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow will not accept Zelensky's signature on legal documents establishing terms for an end to Russia's war.

Zelensky said on Aug. 28 that security guarantees will be "set out on paper next week," and indicated that the Kyiv's hopes for guarantees revolve around three pillars — including maintaining the strength of Ukraine's military, assurances from NATO allies in case of renewed attacks by Moscow, and the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

Despite talks on security guarantees among Coalition of the Willing members, the Kremlin rejected the idea of European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, saying Moscow has a "negative attitude" to any such deployment.