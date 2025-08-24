Become a member
News Feed

Zelensky doesn't have legitimacy to sign a peace deal, Russia's top diplomat claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Zelensky doesn't have legitimacy to sign a peace deal, Russia's top diplomat claims
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to NBC News via video call on Aug. 22, 2025. (Screenshot / NBC News)

The Kremlin will not accept President Volodymyr Zelensky's signature on legal documents establishing terms for an end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NBC News released on Aug. 24.

Lavrov's remarks, furthering the Russian propaganda claim that Zelensky's government is illegitimate, come as U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to arrange a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in hopes of reaching a peace deal.

"When we come to a stage when you have to sign documents, we would need a very clear understanding by everybody that the person who is signing is legitimate, and ... Mr. Zelensky is not at the moment," Lavrov told NBC News in an interview taped Aug. 22 and aired in full on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day.

Lavrov said the Kremlin views Zelensky as the "de facto head of the regime" but not a legitimate leader of Ukraine.

In a previous excerpt of the interview released Aug. 22, Lavrov said that the much-touted meeting between Zelensky and Putin was "not ready at all" and accused the Ukrainian president of "pretending to be a leader."

Zelensky became president of Ukraine following a democratic election in 2019. If martial law had not been imposed, the next presidential election would have been held on March 31, 2024, and Zelensky's term would have ended on May 20.

No such vote took place, because the Martial Law Act explicitly bans presidential, parliamentary, and local elections. Ukraine introduced martial law after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Russian propaganda has repeatedly leveraged the issue of elections in Ukraine to discredit Zelensky and the Ukrainian government.

While Trump invited Putin for peace talks in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 15, the bilateral summit failed to yield substantial progress towards ending the war. Moscow has refused to accept a ceasefire and continues to push for maximalist demands in Ukraine, including sweeping territorial concessions.

The refusal to accept Zelensky's "legitimacy" is another tactic for obstructing negotiations and delaying a peace deal.

When asked by NBC News whether Putin was "stringing along" Trump by drawing out negotiations with no meaningful action, Lavrov refused to give a yes-or-no answer.

"It is not for the lawmakers or for any media outlets to decide what President Trump is motivated by," he said.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine, Russia hold prisoner exchange on Independence Day
Key developments on Aug. 24: * Ukraine, Russia hold prisoner exchange on Independence Day * Ukraine strikes Russia with own long-range weapons without coordinating with US, Zelensky says * Ukraine liberates 3 villages in Donetsk Oblast, military reports on Independence Day * Drone strikes spark fires at Russian gas terminal and oil refinery * Russia attacks Ukraine with 72 drones, ballistic missile on Independence Day Ukraine has brought home another group of soldiers and civilians from R
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Ukraine Russia Sergey Lavrov Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin Peace Plan Peace Talks Diplomacy Russian propaganda
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

