KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Zelensky discusses security guarantees with Erdogan, says they'll be 'set out on paper next week'

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Zelensky discusses security guarantees with Erdogan, says they'll be 'set out on paper next week'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on May 15, 2025. (Turkish Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar)

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "extensively" discussing security guarantees.

"We also discussed security guarantees extensively. National security advisors are now working on every specific component, and the entire framework will be set out on paper next week," Zelensky said.

The Aug. 28 call came after Russia launched a large-scale aerial strike on Ukrainian cities overnight, attacking Kyiv with missiles and targeting regions far from the front lines.

At least 21 people were killed in the attack on the capital, including four children, authorities said. Three of them were aged 2, 14, and 17.

During the phone call, Zelensky and Erdogan discussed "the current situation" and "the next diplomatic steps."

"Ukraine is ready to engage in the format of leaders, as this is the only effective format. Unfortunately, it is Russia that avoids this and continues its war," Zelensky said on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin avoids meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky because "he doesn't like him," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 25.

Zelensky repeatedly said he is ready to meet Putin and hold peace talks with Russia.

Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov are heading to New York this week to discuss security guarantees and future peace talks, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 27.

The upcoming meeting will focus on future security guarantees for Ukraine and setting up a Kyiv-Moscow meeting, an unnamed person familiar with the plans said.

Previously, Erdogan expressed readiness to host a summit involving Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Turkey.

Deadlines, delusions, and ballistic missiles: Trump’s theater of peace talks with Putin
The U.S. and European leaders are continuing to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, claiming that a breakthrough has been made in peace talks. At the same time, Russia has been storming the front in Ukraine’s east and bombarded Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Aug. 28, killing at least 21 people and damaging the EU delegation headquarters. Experts agree that the so-called peace talks are a farce, with no party expecting any meaningful results. The core issue appears to be that both U.S. P
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
Security guaranteesUkraineRussiaTurkeyVolodymyr ZelenskyRecep Tayyip ErdoganRussian attack
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 28
 (Updated:  )
Russian attacks kill 24, injure 62 in Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed attack drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles, among them two Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Show More

Editors' Picks