Zelensky discusses security guarantees with Erdogan, says they'll be 'set out on paper next week'

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "extensively" discussing security guarantees.

"We also discussed security guarantees extensively. National security advisors are now working on every specific component, and the entire framework will be set out on paper next week," Zelensky said.

The Aug. 28 call came after Russia launched a large-scale aerial strike on Ukrainian cities overnight, attacking Kyiv with missiles and targeting regions far from the front lines.

At least 21 people were killed in the attack on the capital, including four children, authorities said. Three of them were aged 2, 14, and 17.

During the phone call, Zelensky and Erdogan discussed "the current situation" and "the next diplomatic steps."

"Ukraine is ready to engage in the format of leaders, as this is the only effective format. Unfortunately, it is Russia that avoids this and continues its war," Zelensky said on X.

I spoke with President of Türkiye @RTErdogan. Thank you for your support of Ukraine and our people, for the constant readiness and commitment to help achieve a genuine peace. We deeply value all the assistance provided by Türkiye.



We exchanged views on the current situation and… pic.twitter.com/wL5Yd5XNfX — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 28, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin avoids meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky because "he doesn't like him," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 25.

Zelensky repeatedly said he is ready to meet Putin and hold peace talks with Russia.

Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov are heading to New York this week to discuss security guarantees and future peace talks, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 27.

The upcoming meeting will focus on future security guarantees for Ukraine and setting up a Kyiv-Moscow meeting, an unnamed person familiar with the plans said.

Previously, Erdogan expressed readiness to host a summit involving Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Turkey.