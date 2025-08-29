Death toll of Russian August 28 attack on Kyiv rises to 25, two-year old girl and mother among killed

The death toll of the Aug. 28 Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 29.

Russia launched a large-scale aerial strike on Ukrainian cities overnight on Aug. 28, attacking Kyiv with missiles and targeting regions far from the front lines.

"An absolutely despicable attack that demonstrates Putin's true intentions – to continue killing rather than take steps towards peace," Zelensky said.

24-year-old Nadiia Yakymenko and her 2-year-old daughter Anhelina were among the 25 people killed in the attack on the capital, the Russia Kills project reported on Aug. 29.

"She was born under Russian shelling in Oct. 2022 and died from Russian shelling in Aug. 2025," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry made a statement on Aug. 28, referring to Anhelina.

A total of four children were killed in the attack, among them 14-year-old Nazarii Koval and 17-year-old student Maryna Hryshko.

63 people including 11 children were injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. 35 of were hospitalized.

Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles, among them two Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defense intercepted 563 drones and 26 missiles, according to the statement.

Kyiv was rocked by explosions as Russia slammed the capital with drones and ballistic missiles, damaging homes, offices, and schools throughout the city. One five-story apartment building took a direct hit and was completely destroyed.

The city was attacked from multiple directions by Shahed-type drones, decoy drones, cruise missiles, and Kinzhal missiles, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.

Russia has increased the frequency and intensity of mass air attacks on Ukrainian cities since the start of 2025. On July 29, Russia launched its deadliest attack against Kyiv this year, killing 32 civilians in a massive combined strike.

As the White House pushes for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, Russia continues to exert additional pressure on Kyiv through constant attacks on cities and escalating ground offensives.

While the death toll climbs, the Kremlin rejects calls for a ceasefire and condemns European efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

"These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Russia chooses ballistic missiles instead of the negotiating table."

Zelensky added that he expects a reaction from China, which "has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire," as well as from Hungary.

"We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions," the president said.